Barclays Lowers Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $43.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target cut by Barclays from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Brinker International from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Brinker International from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brinker International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.11.

Shares of Brinker International stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.21. 745,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.27. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $36.44 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.60.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $834.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.69 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.68%.

In other Brinker International news, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $38,148.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,035.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelly C. Baltes bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,112 shares of company stock worth $523,720 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Brinker International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

