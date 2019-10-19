Barclays Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €45.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shop Apotheke Europe has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €47.83 ($55.62).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shares of SAE stock opened at €37.70 ($43.84) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €28.30 ($32.91) and a 52 week high of €49.60 ($57.67). The stock has a market capitalization of $455.22 million and a PE ratio of -11.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of €34.66.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.