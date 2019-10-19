Barclays Analysts Give SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) a $16.00 Price Target

Barclays set a $16.00 price target on SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SEMG. Citigroup cut shares of SemGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of SemGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of SemGroup from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SemGroup from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of SemGroup from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. SemGroup currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.11.

SEMG stock opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average is $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.36. SemGroup has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $21.94.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $674.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.04 million. SemGroup had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SemGroup will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Investor I. L.P. Buffalo sold 5,642,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $93,720,396.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SemGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,197,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in SemGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SemGroup by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,902,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,825,000 after purchasing an additional 475,190 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in SemGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,977,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SemGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

About SemGroup

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Liquids, U.S. Gas, and Canada. The U.S. Liquids segment operates crude oil pipelines, truck transportation, storage, terminals, and marketing businesses; stores, blends, and transports refinery products and refinery feedstock through pipeline, barge, rail, truck, and ship; and operates a residual fuel oil storage terminal in the U.S.

