Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 16.00%.

NASDAQ BOTJ opened at $14.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.39. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $62.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th.

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia. It accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

