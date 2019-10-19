Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives C$78.27 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$78.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$73.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of BNS traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$75.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,914. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$74.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$71.51. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$66.36 and a 12-month high of C$76.49. The company has a market capitalization of $92.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.83 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.5099998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.70%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

