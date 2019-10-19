Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank E Asia has dedicated itself to service on behalf of the people of Hong Kong and customers in China and overseas. BEA is the largest independent local bank in Hong Kong. BEA offers a full range of wholesale and retail banking services covering corporate banking, personal banking, investment banking and China services. Products ranging from deposits, foreign currency savings, mortgage loans, consumer loans, credit cards, Cyberbanking, Mandatory Provident Fund services, trade finance, syndicated loans, remittances and foreign exchange margin trading. “

Get Bank of East Asia alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of East Asia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKEAY opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. Bank of East Asia has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $3.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of East Asia’s payout ratio is presently 7.69%.

About Bank of East Asia

The Bank of East Asia, Limited provides various banking and related financial services. It operates through eight segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Institutions, Others, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations. The company offers various commercial and personal banking, financial, and insurance services.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of East Asia (BKEAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.