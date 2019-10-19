Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Stake Increased by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 1.2% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Daily Journal Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 230,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,700,000 after acquiring an additional 227,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,905.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,055,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,604,000 after acquiring an additional 57,060,331 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 35.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,659,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,165,116,000 after acquiring an additional 19,688,816 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $239,996,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 27,064,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,300 shares during the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.32.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $281.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $31.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.81.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.