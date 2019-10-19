Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $17,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $281.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $31.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.81.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.32.

In other Bank of America news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,209,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,381.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

