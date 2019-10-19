Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 11,063 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.13% of Cohen & Steers worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 102,919 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter worth about $2,034,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter worth about $890,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 197,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 77,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 695,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,784,000 after purchasing an additional 119,392 shares in the last quarter. 47.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cohen & Steers news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $54,540.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,790.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

CNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of CNS opened at $62.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.89. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $62.81.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 43.94% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $104.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

