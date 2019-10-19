Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 23,331 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,663 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,331 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.18% of Provident Financial Services worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3,413.5% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $461,000. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.5% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,311 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 144,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ursuline F. Foley bought 4,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Provident Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of PFS stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.76. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $92.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

