Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Position in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,545 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 364.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $164,000.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $39.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.89. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $60.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.78.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9720.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.71) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ESPR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $112.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.25 per share, for a total transaction of $88,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,528.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,702,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,652,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,397,123.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 142,500 shares of company stock worth $5,291,825 over the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

