Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Holdings in Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 266,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,856 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Golar LNG Partners were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GMLP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at $174,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 13.9% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 44.1% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 97.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 37,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 2.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 267,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

GMLP stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. Golar LNG Partners LP has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GMLP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Golar LNG Partners from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Scotiabank set a $10.00 price objective on Golar LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on Golar LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

