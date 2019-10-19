Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,945 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.16% of SPX Flow worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 6.7% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 4.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 1,793.3% during the second quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 11,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 10,760 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Flow during the second quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 12.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 214,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,988,000 after buying an additional 24,360 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPX Flow alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded SPX Flow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX Flow from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on SPX Flow from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

FLOW stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.21. SPX Flow Inc has a 52 week low of $27.23 and a 52 week high of $43.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $385.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.94 million. SPX Flow had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SPX Flow Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.