Bank of America Corp DE Buys 18,305 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 18,305 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the second quarter worth $1,814,000. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.99. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $15.85.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 4.8%.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

