Bank of America Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €50.00 Price Target

Bank of America set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Baader Bank set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €61.90 ($71.98).

ETR BOSS opened at €36.35 ($42.27) on Tuesday. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €36.28 ($42.19) and a 52 week high of €67.30 ($78.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €54.83.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

