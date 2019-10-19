Bank of America Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €50.00 Price Target

Bank of America set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Baader Bank set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €61.90 ($71.98).

ETR BOSS opened at €36.35 ($42.27) on Tuesday. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €36.28 ($42.19) and a 52 week high of €67.30 ($78.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €54.83.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

