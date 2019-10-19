Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,615,531 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 959,559 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $10,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 57,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 4,927.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,978,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,479 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 72,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAN opened at $4.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $69.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.19. Banco Santander SA has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 7.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander SA will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. HSBC upgraded Banco Santander from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group downgraded Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Santander from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

