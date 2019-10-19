Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Banco Bradesco from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Banco Bradesco from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.29.

NYSE:BBD opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 16.16%. Research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0046 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBD. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 19.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 41,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 25.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,614,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,981 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at $4,684,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 17.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 16,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,765,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490,926 shares in the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

