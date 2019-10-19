Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CDMO has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Avid Bioservices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. TheStreet cut Avid Bioservices from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price objective on Avid Bioservices and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Avid Bioservices from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.95.

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.78. Avid Bioservices has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $7.15.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Avid Bioservices will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard B. Hancock acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. Also, major shareholder Joseph Carleone acquired 15,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $140,272.40. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 238.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 13,913 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 24,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.21% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

