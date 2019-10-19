Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) Receives $10.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price objective on Avid Bioservices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Avid Bioservices from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Shares of CDMO opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. Avid Bioservices has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Richard B. Hancock acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $50,900.00. Also, major shareholder Joseph Carleone acquired 15,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $140,272.40. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,674,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 324,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 49,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,676,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after buying an additional 19,667 shares in the last quarter. 43.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.