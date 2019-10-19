Auroracoin Trading Up 106.3% This Week (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 86.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 19th. In the last week, Auroracoin has traded 106.3% higher against the dollar. Auroracoin has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auroracoin coin can now be bought for $0.0561 or 0.00000704 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, Cryptopia and ISX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00034643 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00089208 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 75.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00001152 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00123011 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,041.24 or 1.00887703 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003408 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Auroracoin Profile

Auroracoin (AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ISX, Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

