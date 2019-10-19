Auctus (AUC) Price Up 33.4% This Week

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. Auctus has a total market cap of $155,959.00 and $57.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auctus token can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Auctus has traded up 33.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00229615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.11 or 0.01142590 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000795 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00029640 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00089380 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,845,665 tokens. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

