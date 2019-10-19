Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $114.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ATO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy to $125.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.27.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $111.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.43 and a 200-day moving average of $106.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $87.88 and a fifty-two week high of $115.19.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $485.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 68.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

