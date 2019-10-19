Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 670 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 169.3% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% in the second quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 91,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 83,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 182,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.4% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 415,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,062,000 after acquiring an additional 55,323 shares during the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $39,124.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,191.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $468,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,716 shares of company stock worth $821,299 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GILD opened at $64.91 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $74.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.36. The company has a market capitalization of $82.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $82.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.36.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

