Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 110 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,727,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,064 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 65.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,543,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,888 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 14,808.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 655,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,098,000 after acquiring an additional 651,121 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 68.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,552,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,847,000 after acquiring an additional 629,124 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $111,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $197.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.37 and a 1-year high of $227.35. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.69.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total transaction of $19,540,730.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,468,142.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STZ. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America set a $221.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup set a $210.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $227.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.76.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Recommended Story: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.