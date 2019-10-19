Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $384,000 Holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,800,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,212,000 after buying an additional 622,563 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 5.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,736,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,090,000 after buying an additional 742,724 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 28.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,150,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,901,000 after buying an additional 1,808,381 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,205,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,074,000 after buying an additional 217,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 20.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,644,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,665,000 after buying an additional 621,135 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.98. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $58.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.18. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $37.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.4811 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim set a $55.00 price target on Cardinal Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.63.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

