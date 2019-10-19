Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $162,000 Stock Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the second quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 60.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 166.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 476.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 445.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley set a $19.00 price objective on shares of New Residential Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.08.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.10.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $188.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.03%.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.