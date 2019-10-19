Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 56,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 445,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,385,000 after purchasing an additional 46,138 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 107,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 30,790 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $34.98 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $35.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.35.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.1701 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

About SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.