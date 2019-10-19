Athene (NYSE:ATH) Lowered to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Athene (NYSE:ATH) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATH. BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 target price on shares of Athene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Athene from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Athene from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Athene from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.90.

Shares of ATH traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.99. 1,245,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,965. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.00. Athene has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $49.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. Athene had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Athene will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Athene news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 3,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $113,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,203. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 10,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $420,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,633,048.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,480 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Athene by 13.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,305,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,970,000 after purchasing an additional 613,278 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the second quarter worth $113,393,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Athene by 16.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,101,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,484,000 after purchasing an additional 297,691 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Athene in the second quarter valued at about $66,940,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Athene by 1.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,514,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,232,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

