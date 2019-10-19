Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ATRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Astronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Dougherty & Co restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Astronics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Astronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Astronics to $26.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.43. 148,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,780. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.62 million, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Astronics has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $44.34.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.80 million. Astronics had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Astronics will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Astronics news, CFO David C. Burney sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,970.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Peabody sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $71,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,248.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Astronics by 481.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Astronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Astronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Astronics by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Astronics by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

