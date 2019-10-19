Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) Receives $46.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.29.

A number of brokerages have commented on AC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Associated Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Associated Capital Group from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Associated Capital Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

Shares of AC opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. Associated Capital Group has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $46.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.67.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.82 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 111.98%.

In other news, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli bought 3,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $114,833.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli bought 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.70 per share, with a total value of $73,737.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 25,472 shares of company stock valued at $263,529 in the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 43.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 45.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.