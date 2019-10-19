Asset Dedication LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) by 66.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,206 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the period.

BATS:IBML opened at $25.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.69. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $25.83.

