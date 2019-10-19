Asset Dedication LLC Has $345,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC owned about 0.81% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCS. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 312.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 216.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $270,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCS opened at $21.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average is $21.45. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $22.27.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.0613 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.