Asset Dedication LLC Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 694 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 16,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,054,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.0% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Alphabet by 69.6% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 13,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $1,360.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America set a $1,450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,516.00 price objective (up previously from $1,430.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,375.78.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,244.41 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $977.66 and a 1 year high of $1,296.97. The firm has a market cap of $862.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,216.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,175.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

