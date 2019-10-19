Asset Dedication LLC Cuts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,149 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 648,159,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,805,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,383,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483,976 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in General Electric by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,565,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,838,441,000 after purchasing an additional 76,193,032 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in General Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 112,158,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,177,663,000 after purchasing an additional 364,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in General Electric by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,577,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,077,069,000 after purchasing an additional 498,587 shares during the last quarter. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,325. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 331,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,998,423.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 801,068 shares of company stock worth $6,954,745 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $8.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55. General Electric has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

