Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 195.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 87.1% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 163.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 85.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $221.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.53.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 20,000 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $227.16 per share, with a total value of $4,543,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 453,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,081,346.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD opened at $214.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $148.44 and a one year high of $232.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.99.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 19.14%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.