Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 606,961 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 91.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,872 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 606,961 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12,704.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,385,725 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $389,529,000 after buying an additional 6,335,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,879,663,000 after buying an additional 3,103,095 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 36.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,998,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $304,924,000 after buying an additional 1,335,051 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 82.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,821,382 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $172,104,000 after buying an additional 1,276,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 90.5% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,473 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $149,297,000 after buying an additional 1,162,943 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP opened at $53.95 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $73.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.09.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

