Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 360,253 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 360,253 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Everi were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Everi by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Everi by 1,850.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on EVRI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James set a $14.00 target price on shares of Everi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Everi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.95.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Everi had a net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

