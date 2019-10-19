Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,877 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 113,391 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 29,426 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 48,310 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,558 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 92,441 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Halliburton news, Director William E. Albrecht purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $154,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $18.43 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $38.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

