Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 152.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $239.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12 month low of $224.43 and a 12 month high of $368.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.74.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.03). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ULTA. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim set a $325.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.23.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn purchased 115,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,248,143.78. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,368 shares in the company, valued at $14,271,598.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.17 per share, with a total value of $308,321.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,256 shares in the company, valued at $18,797,145.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 186,567 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,903 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

