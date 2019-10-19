Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.73 Million Holdings in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,517 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.30% of Materion worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Materion by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Materion by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in Materion by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Materion by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Materion during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $61.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Materion Corp has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $71.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Materion had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $297.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Materion Corp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MTRN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

