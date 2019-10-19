Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Trading 40.7% Higher

Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB)’s share price traded up 40.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.20 and last traded at $17.90, 155,007 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 343,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Assembly Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.
The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 2,084.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 16,941.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 9,134.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 191.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)
Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.
