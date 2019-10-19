Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Trading 40.7% Higher

Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB)’s share price traded up 40.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.20 and last traded at $17.90, 155,007 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 343,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Assembly Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.41. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 46.33% and a negative net margin of 622.25%. The business had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences Inc will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 2,084.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 16,941.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 9,134.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 191.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.