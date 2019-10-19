ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €250.00 by Barclays

ASML (EPA:ASML) received a €250.00 ($290.70) price objective from analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ASML has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €270.00 ($313.95) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($290.70) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €205.00 ($238.37) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €208.00 ($241.86) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €238.46 ($277.28).

