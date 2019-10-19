Arvest Bank Trust Division Trims Holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Arvest Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Allergan were worth $13,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allergan in the second quarter worth $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Allergan by 172.4% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allergan by 129.3% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in Allergan in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Allergan in the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Allergan alerts:

AGN opened at $173.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.51. Allergan plc has a 1 year low of $114.27 and a 1 year high of $191.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.65.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.04. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 54.25%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGN. Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $188.00 price target (down previously from $217.00) on shares of Allergan in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho lowered Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $171.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $166.08 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Allergan in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.15.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.