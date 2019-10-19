Arvest Bank Trust Division Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,304,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,712,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,638 shares in the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $144,917,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,142,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,170,000 after acquiring an additional 778,898 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,378.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,052,000 after acquiring an additional 480,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,456.4% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 326,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,420,000 after acquiring an additional 314,024 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $161.08 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $164.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.76.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.4298 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

