Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 3,054 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Arvest Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $16,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,001,000 after acquiring an additional 17,258 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,507,000 after buying an additional 9,701 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $141.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.20. The company has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $111.08 and a 12-month high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRV. ValuEngine lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.67.

In related news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 700 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $147.49 per share, with a total value of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 21,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total transaction of $3,220,875.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,588 shares in the company, valued at $13,865,654.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,566 shares of company stock worth $8,347,056. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

