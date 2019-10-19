Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 14,288 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Arvest Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 523,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,288 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $9,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 828.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HST stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HST shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

