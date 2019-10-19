Arvest Bank Trust Division Invests $269,000 in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 367.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth $29,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 354.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 583.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Alliant Energy news, SVP Leon David A. De acquired 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.15 per share, with a total value of $50,014.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James H. Gallegos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $261,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LNT shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.36.

NYSE:LNT opened at $52.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.88. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.68 and a 12 month high of $54.59.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.79 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.58%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

