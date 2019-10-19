Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.95. 3,490,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,322. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -55.31 and a beta of 1.48. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $38.75.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $42.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.05 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 33.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Perry sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $2,890,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,496,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 66,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $1,879,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146,153 shares in the company, valued at $60,521,514.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,220 shares of company stock worth $9,235,464. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.