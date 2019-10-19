Arlington Partners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.3% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $88.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.04. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $90.11.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.7864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

