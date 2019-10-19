Arlington Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Arlington Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 89.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 21,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $51,377.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,687.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,395 shares of company stock worth $158,388. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 price target on Varian Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. TheStreet cut Varian Medical Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

Shares of VAR opened at $114.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.05. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $142.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $825.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Varian Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

